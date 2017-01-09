In the Huddle
6pm - 7pm
Email In the Huddle My Blog!
In the Huddle
Listen Live
Listen To WAPL Live Online!
Recently Played

ROXY MUSIC

LOVE IS THE DRUG

6:01 pm
Get 'LOVE IS THE DRUG' On iTunes

ROLLING STONES

LOVE IS STRONG

5:57 pm
Get 'LOVE IS STRONG' On iTunes

SAIGON KICK

LOVE IS ON THE WAY

5:49 pm
Get 'LOVE IS ON THE WAY' On iTunes

SWEET

LOVE IS LIKE OXYGEN

5:42 pm
Get 'LOVE IS LIKE OXYGEN' On iTunes

DONNIE IRIS

LOVE IS LIKE A ROCK

5:35 pm
Get 'LOVE IS LIKE A ROCK' On iTunes

AEROSMITH

LOVE IN AN ELEVATOR

5:30 pm
Get 'LOVE IN AN ELEVATOR' On iTunes

view more recently played »

All Access Club
All Access Club
Request A Song
Request A Song
Rock
Lines
Rock Lines
Slide Up
  • Rock Lines
  • Toll Free: 800-444-ROCK (7625)
  • Email: Email Studio
School Closings
On-Air bios, podcasts
& more »
Contests sign-ups, rules
& more »
Calendar events, concerts, community
& more »

Rick & Len weinie of the week, bios
& more »
Interactive all access, blogs
& more »

Photos parties, station events
& more »

Move Next
Move Previous
What's New @ WAPL.com
What's New RSS Feed
New Contest Posted
Win tickets to see…
by WAPL
approx: 3 days ago
view Contest »
New Contest Posted
Win tickets to see…
by WAPL
approx: 5 days ago
view Contest »
New Blog Posted
Home Brewed - WAPL Set List 1.7.17
by Home Brewed -
approx: 5 days ago
view Blog »
Calendar

filter events »

  • Concerts
  • Station Events
  • Community Events
  • Performing Arts
Contests, Events & More RSS Feed

Transportation Preview Day

jan 11th
view event »

Wine, Cheese, Justice and Jazz

jan 13th
view event »

Frank Caliendo

On stage, Caliendo’s high energy act is a blend of…
jan 13th
view event »


Videos

search »

filter videos »

  • Live Music
  • Miscellaneous Videos
  • Music Videos
  • Station Videos
total : 126 videos | see more »
Video RSS Feed
Aerosmith - What It Takes
Britny Fox - Girlschool
posted: Jun, 14th 2011
Britny Fox's official music video for 'Girlschool'. Click to listen…

Motorhead- Ace of Spades
posted: Jun, 14th 2011
Motorhead-Ace of Spades

1983 Night Ranger
posted: Jun, 14th 2011
Night Ranger performs "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" on…

News
News RSS Feed
Feed provided courtesy of www.whby.com
Feed provided courtesy of www.packers.com

About WAPL

105.7 WAPL, Wisconsin's Rock Station, is a 100,000 watt radio station serving Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, and the surrounding communities in the Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin.

105.7 WAPL is also your FM home for Green Bay Packers football. Listen all season for complete Packers Radio Network game coverage from Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren.

The Rockin' Apple has spent over thirty years entertaining listeners through the music of artists like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Van Halen, Metallica, Pink Floyd, Motley Crue, and countless others - along with concerts, contests and the humor of the veteran morning duo of Rick and Len.

In 2008, WAPL won the prestigious Marconi Award for national Rock Station of the Year. WAPL has also been awarded Rolling Stone Magazine Reader's Choice Station five times (1990, 92, 93, 94, and 95). In 1999, the station won Radio and Records Small Market Rock Station of the Year, and in 2004 and 2006 won the Wisconsin Area Music Industry.

Like, Tweet or Talk

Quick Nav

Important Links

Tag Cloud WILDSIDE, BAND, TWISTED SISTER, GRATEFUL DEAD, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, UFO, GREG KIHN BAND, ARGENT, TARNEY SPENCER BAND, ROXY MUSIC, ROLLING STONES, FASTER PUSSYCAT, JOHN WAITE, Roger Daltrey, RED RIDER,
105.7 WAPL Razor 94.7 WZOR 95.9 Kiss FM WKSZ KZ 104.3 FM WSCO Appleton Sports Radio 1150 WHBY

Copyright © 2014 Woodward Communications, Inc. All Rights Reserved.